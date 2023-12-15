Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Hilary Duff announces her fourth pregnancy

FILE - Hilary Duff attends the Disney 2022 Upfront presentation at Basketball City Pier 36 on...
FILE - Hilary Duff attends the Disney 2022 Upfront presentation at Basketball City Pier 36 on May 17, 2022, in New York. Duff recently announced she's expecting child No. 4.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Hilary Duff is expecting her fourth child.

The “How I Met Your Father” star made the announcement on Instagram, sharing her family’s holiday cards with the caption “Surprise, Surprise!”

“So much for Silent Nights,” the front of the card reads along with a photo of Duff, her partner Matthew Koma and her three children. The back of the card features photos of her three children and says, “Buckle Up Buttercups, we’re adding one more to this crazy bunch.”

Koma also shared the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of the family with the caption, “baby #4 is loading.”

Duff and Koma have two children together, 5-year-old Banks Violet, and 2-year-old Mae James. Duff also shares an 11-year-old son, Luca, with her former partner Mike Comrie, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Gary Dodd said Brandi Price-Kelty, 42, was arrested, accused of being intoxicated at...
Mannsville Public Schools superintendent arrested
Ervin is eligible for parole after serving half her sentence.
Former Grayson College student sentenced to 8 years in prison
Anthony Jones was arrested in Sherman, and he was accused of holding a woman against her will...
Man charged with kidnapping in Sherman
On Tuesday, all 5 of Gunter’s city council members submitted a letter of resignation, leaving...
Gunter hosts town hall after all 5 city council members resign at once
Daniel Blakely, 26, plead guilty to aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
Man at center of road rage incident pleads guilty

Latest News

A small plane crashed on Interstate 26 in North Carolina. (Source: WLOS/CNN)
RAW: Plane crash shuts interstate down
Satanic Temple co-founder Lucien Greaves reacts after a Satanic display at the Iowa State...
Satanic Temple co-founder discusses torn-down display
The remnants of a crashed plane are seen on Interstate 26 in Asheville, North Carolina, on...
Plane crashes and catches fire on interstate in North Carolina
FILE - Prince Harry leaves the High Court after giving evidence in London, Tuesday, June 6,...
Prince Harry hails court victory as ‘great day for truth’ after judge finds tabloid hacked his phone