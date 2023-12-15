Wish List
Local radio station KGAF gives $70,000 to Cooke County residents in need

70 people across Cooke County were given $1,000 to give them a Merry Christmas despite tough...
70 people across Cooke County were given $1,000 to give them a Merry Christmas despite tough times.(Erin Pellet)
By Erin Pellet
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - KGAF Radio Station in Gainesville held the biggest one-day cash giveaway in America on Friday morning for its sixth annual Secret Santa Giveaway.

Radio Show Host, Steve Eberhart, said this year the Secret Santa’s donated $70,000 to be split among 70 Cooke County residents in need.

“This is just one of the very specific ways that these people can see that they are helping people right here in their own community,” Eberhart said.

Leading up to the giveaway, residents mail letters to the radio station detailing the hardships they have encountered.

“We have a panel of judges that go through the letters and vet them,” Eberhart said.

Then come giveaway day, the radio station calls the 70 recipients to tell them they have been gifted $1,000. The reactions from residents are emotional, and often tearful, as they hear the good news.

Once the 70th call was made, cars of recipients lined the street, eager to get their money from the radio station.

Recipient Crystal Turner said she was floored when she received the call that she had received money from the giveaway.

“This is going to help me give my son the Christmas that he deserves, especially after everything that’s been going on for the past couple of months,”  Turner said.

For another recipient, Regina Beaver, her husband has undergone multiple surgeries after being injured during combat in Iraq.

“This is just going to be able to bless our children this year for Christmas,” Beaver said.

Despite going through tough times, Eberhart said this money is to make for a merrier Christmas for recipients. For them, this money means more than any gift under the Christmas tree, it is priceless.

