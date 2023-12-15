Man arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma man was arrested for trafficking fentanyl in Garvin County.

Court documents show Dylan Jones, 21, was caught with two grams of fentanyl.

Jones is also charged with possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony after Maysville Police found he had an AR-15 rifle with him while he was trafficking the fentanyl.

