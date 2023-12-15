Pesky Mist Slowly Clears Tonight, Sun Returns Saturday

Drizzle and fog end this evening, lows around 40 degrees and (drier) winds picking up from the northwest toward morning. Clouds give way to sunny/partly cloudy skies on Saturday, highs in the mid 50s with winds from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. A few wrap-around clouds are possible in the afternoon, but sunshine should dominate Saturday afternoon skies. Winds will be a bit gusty from the northwest at 15 to 20 mph.

Sunday sees a clear and cold morning with a heavy frost and lows near freezing followed buy a sunny and mild afternoon. Sunday winds will be quite light, westerly at 10 mph along with highs around 60 degrees. Nice!

Dry weather continues through Wednesday before a powerful upper-level system edges our way from the west, and brings increasing rain chances late next week. Right now, Christmas Eve looks wet and Christmas Day looks dry with no snow in the outlook.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

