Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Pesky Mist Slowly Clears Tonight, Sun Returns Saturday

Sunday morning features a heavy frost
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Drizzle and fog end this evening, lows around 40 degrees and (drier) winds picking up from the northwest toward morning. Clouds give way to sunny/partly cloudy skies on Saturday, highs in the mid 50s with winds from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. A few wrap-around clouds are possible in the afternoon, but sunshine should dominate Saturday afternoon skies. Winds will be a bit gusty from the northwest at 15 to 20 mph.

Sunday sees a clear and cold morning with a heavy frost and lows near freezing followed buy a sunny and mild afternoon. Sunday winds will be quite light, westerly at 10 mph along with highs around 60 degrees. Nice!

Dry weather continues through Wednesday before a powerful upper-level system edges our way from the west, and brings increasing rain chances late next week. Right now, Christmas Eve looks wet and Christmas Day looks dry with no snow in the outlook.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Gary Dodd said Brandi Price-Kelty, 42, was arrested, accused of being intoxicated at...
Mannsville Public Schools superintendent arrested
Daniel Blakely, 26, plead guilty to aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
Man at center of road rage incident pleads guilty
Ervin is eligible for parole after serving half her sentence.
Former Grayson College student sentenced to 8 years for stabbing roommate
Anthony Jones was arrested in Sherman, and he was accused of holding a woman against her will...
Man charged with kidnapping in Sherman
On Tuesday, all 5 of Gunter’s city council members submitted a letter of resignation, leaving...
Gunter hosts town hall after all 5 city council members resign at once

Latest News

Your Full Morning Weather 12/15/2023
Full Morning Weather 12/15/2023
Overnight Weather: Dec 14-15, 2023
Your Full Morning Weather 12/14/2023
Full Morning Weather 12/14/2023
Overnight Weather: Dec 13-14, 2023