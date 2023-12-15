San Antonio faces Los Angeles, seeks to break 18-game skid

Los Angeles Lakers (15-10, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (3-20, 15th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio aims to stop its 18-game losing streak when the Spurs play Los Angeles.

The Spurs have gone 3-14 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio ranks fourth in the NBA with 28.7 assists per game. Tre Jones leads the Spurs averaging 5.1.

The Lakers are 12-7 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles is second in the league scoring 15.9 fast break points per game led by LeBron James averaging 4.8.

The Spurs are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Lakers allow to opponents. The Lakers average 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 14.1 per game the Spurs allow.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Dec. 14 the Lakers won 122-119 led by 37 points from Anthony Davis, while Victor Wembanyama scored 30 points for the Spurs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wembanyama is averaging 19.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and three blocks for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 18.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Davis is scoring 24.3 points per game with 12.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Lakers. Austin Reaves is averaging 15.6 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 0-10, averaging 108.1 points, 45.0 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points per game.

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 115.2 points, 45.5 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Charles Bassey: out for season (knee).

Lakers: LeBron James: out (calf), Gabe Vincent: out (knee), Jalen Hood-Schifino: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.