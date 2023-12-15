The Senior Center wrapping party drew in many helpers
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - For the 18th year, the “Be a Santa to a Senior” program delivers Christmas magic to isolated seniors who otherwise wouldn’t receive a gift.
Now, on Christmas day, 127 seniors will wake up to about three to five presents under the tree.
On Thursday, the wrapping party at the Senior Center drew in a crowd of helpers... by the end of the party, 10 boxes were full with gifts that seniors will receive next week.
Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.