Sherman Boys & Girls Club receive $10,000 donation for new playground

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Boys & Girls Club in Sherman is one step closer towards their goal of building a new playground!

The First Texas National Bank donated $10,000 to help cover construction costs for the project.

Sherman Boys & Girls Club CEO, Mark Ellison said the new addition is a part of his vision to renovate the club for kids.

Ellison said the kids are excited for what’s to come.

“Every day they say, can we go outside? Can we go outside? Even when it’s cold, they still want to go out there,” Ellison shared.

The club is hoping to start construction of the new playground in mid January.

