Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Texoma Football Club unveils professional team branding, logo

On Thursday, the club hosted an event in Sherman unveiling the team’s identity to the public and giving them a glimpse into their inspiration for the design.
By Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Texoma’s pro soccer team is officially here.

“The symbolism and the story behind it, it’s much bigger than we ever would have imagined,” TFC co-owner Ben Watson said. “We’re truly passionate and we’re excited about what we’ve come up with.”

On Thursday, the club hosted an event in Sherman unveiling the team’s identity to the public and giving them a glimpse into their inspiration for the design - red for the historic Red River and magnolia white for Durant, Oklahoma’s city of magnolias.

“We are excited about really giving this identity as who Texoma is,” TFC co-owner Simon Keizer said. “This is no longer about us. This is about the story of Texoma and about our community.”

After the public learned the history, they got a chance to get their hands on some official team gear like hoodies, scarves, and much more all donning the iconic Texas mockingbird and Oklahoma scissor tail.

“We tried to do something where it was the whole region captured in one crest, one shield, and something that would be timeless that would last and leave an impact on this community,” Watson said.

Camila Ibarra has been training with the club since its inception, and she says that she’s excited about how far the team has come.

“It’s exciting because I get to stay with this club and grow up, and it’s gonna go farther in age,” Ibarra said.

Sherman’s head soccer coach Carlos Perales says that having a professional team so close will help bridge the talent gap between them and bigger schools.

“I think it would be tremendous for the boys, as some of them plan their future going into college or trying to go professional,” Perales said. “The environment is going to be out of this world.”

The club will have opportunities for soccer players of all ages, and come 2025 the professional men’s team will be playing games at Bearcat Stadium in Sherman.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Gary Dodd said Brandi Price-Kelty, 42, was arrested, accused of being intoxicated at...
Mannsville Public Schools superintendent arrested
Francisco Molina was arrested after police say he hit someone with his truck and then drove...
Man charged after police find body in truck
Anthony Jones was arrested in Sherman, and he was accused of holding a woman against her will...
Man charged with kidnapping in Sherman
Ervin is eligible for parole after serving half her sentence.
Former Grayson College student sentenced to 8 years in prison
Three local police chiefs have entered the race for Fannin County Sheriff.
Three candidates running for Fannin County Sheriff

Latest News

There are 11 days until Christmas, but only one more day until the Angel Tree program wraps up.
Time’s running out to return gifts for the Angel Tree program
There are 11 days until Christmas, but only one more day until the Angel Tree program wraps up.
Time’s running out to return gifts for the Angel Tree program
For the 18th year, the “Be a Santa to a Senior” program delivers Christmas magic to isolated...
The Senior Center wrapping party drew in many helpers
For the 18th year, the “Be a Santa to a Senior” program delivers Christmas magic to isolated...
The Senior Center wrapping party draws in many helpers