Texoma Football Club unveils professional team branding, logo

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Texoma’s pro soccer team is officially here.

“The symbolism and the story behind it, it’s much bigger than we ever would have imagined,” TFC co-owner Ben Watson said. “We’re truly passionate and we’re excited about what we’ve come up with.”

On Thursday, the club hosted an event in Sherman unveiling the team’s identity to the public and giving them a glimpse into their inspiration for the design - red for the historic Red River and magnolia white for Durant, Oklahoma’s city of magnolias.

“We are excited about really giving this identity as who Texoma is,” TFC co-owner Simon Keizer said. “This is no longer about us. This is about the story of Texoma and about our community.”

After the public learned the history, they got a chance to get their hands on some official team gear like hoodies, scarves, and much more all donning the iconic Texas mockingbird and Oklahoma scissor tail.

“We tried to do something where it was the whole region captured in one crest, one shield, and something that would be timeless that would last and leave an impact on this community,” Watson said.

Camila Ibarra has been training with the club since its inception, and she says that she’s excited about how far the team has come.

“It’s exciting because I get to stay with this club and grow up, and it’s gonna go farther in age,” Ibarra said.

Sherman’s head soccer coach Carlos Perales says that having a professional team so close will help bridge the talent gap between them and bigger schools.

“I think it would be tremendous for the boys, as some of them plan their future going into college or trying to go professional,” Perales said. “The environment is going to be out of this world.”

The club will have opportunities for soccer players of all ages, and come 2025 the professional men’s team will be playing games at Bearcat Stadium in Sherman.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.