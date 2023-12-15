Time’s running out to return gifts for the Angel Tree program

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - There are 11 days until Christmas, but only one more day until the Angel Tree program wraps up.

There are still Angels on the tree, but many that have been adopted still don’t have promised gifts.

“We are in crunch time right now. The deadline is tomorrow, December 15th,” said Lieutenant Amanda Cain of the Grayson County Salvation Army.

Just one more day to keep your promise to 372 families in Grayson County, and Cain said the Salvation Army needs all the gifts that they can get.

“Over 900 children will be receiving Christmas because of our program, but not just because of our program, because of our community,” she emphasized.

Gifts are getting bagged up and placed on shelves, but the many empty spaces on the shelves are due to the 180 gifts that haven’t been returned. “That’s a lot for us to process over the weekend, so we’re hoping that people will get those in,” Cain said.

Friday is the last day to adopt an Angel, and return the gifts... If not, some children will get what they call “supplemented gifts,” it’s not what they asked for but, Cain said “[they] will make sure that every child that was signed up through [the] program receive some type of Christmas.”

It’s not too late to help.

The Angel Tree can be found at the Sherman and Denison Walmart, and at the Old Navy in Sherman Town Center.

When the stores close on Friday night, that’ll be the end for this year’s Angel Tree collection.

Families will pick up gifts next week.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.