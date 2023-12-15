Wish List
Two people arrested in Whitesboro for drug and fraud charges

Whitesboro Police Department and Grayson County deputies arrested Stephanie Broyles and...
Whitesboro Police Department and Grayson County deputies arrested Stephanie Broyles and Anthony Gravett in the 300 block of Parker Lane in Whitesboro.
By Kayla Holt
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - On Wednesday, Whitesboro Police Department and Grayson County deputies arrested Stephanie Broyles and Anthony Gravette in the 300 block of Parker Lane in Whitesboro.

During the arrest, deputies seized several items including methamphetemine and opiates.

They also found over 20 pieces of Texas and Oklahoma identification visa cards and bank cards belonging to other people.

" Broyles was booked into Grayson County Jail for her warrants, along with possession of a controlled substance forgery, fraudulent use for possession of identifying information, and fraudulent possession and use of credit or debit card. Broyles bond is currently set at $26,500. Gravette was booked in the Grayson County Jail for hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon, possession of a controlled substance, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information. his bond is set at $37,500,” Grayson County Sheriff’s Office’s Lt. Mark Kosemund shared.

Deputies will be conducting follow ups in the coming days, identifying the rightful owners of the ID’s, credit and bank cards.

