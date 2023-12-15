Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

TxDOT educating youth on impaired driving

A safer future that doesn’t include taking unnecessary chances on the road.
A safer future that doesn’t include taking unnecessary chances on the road.(Hannah Gonzales | KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Every year the Texas Department of Transportation puts on an impaired driving prevention event right before the holidays.

“Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s, that’s when we start seeing a lot more intoxicated drivers,” said Jorge Molina, Denison Community Service Officer.

Molina said impaired driving isn’t just alcohol, “pills, any sort of intoxicants, marijuana, all different kinds of drugs can still make you impaired to where it’s not safe to be driving,” Molina said.

At the Denison Travel Information Center, Sherman ISD seniors visited with multiple law enforcement agencies, “so we can show them the importance of being responsible at a young age,” Molina said.

The students even went through impairment simulations.

“She gave us different sets of goggles and you’re able to drive with these goggles on,” said Adam Johnson, Sherman ISD senior.

There were different versions, drunk goggles, marijuana goggles, and LSD.

“Personally, I think the marijuana was the worst one to drive with,” Johnson said.

“I hit a car within about three seconds,” Mercedez Oliver, Sherman ISD senior shared.

TxDOT said in Texas last year, 25% of fatal crashes were due to impaired driving.

“I think it’s super beneficial, I had a feeling it wouldn’t be that hard and that people might just overexaggerated a little bit, but I realized really fast this is not safe at all,” Oliver added.

It has been 23 years since the last deathless day on Texas roadways.

“Investing in our younger generation is going to get us to that zero,” said Noel Paramanantham, TxDOT Paris District Engineer.

A safer future that doesn’t include taking unnecessary chances on the road.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Gary Dodd said Brandi Price-Kelty, 42, was arrested, accused of being intoxicated at...
Mannsville Public Schools superintendent arrested
Daniel Blakely, 26, plead guilty to aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
Man at center of road rage incident pleads guilty
Ervin is eligible for parole after serving half her sentence.
Former Grayson College student sentenced to 8 years for stabbing roommate
Anthony Jones was arrested in Sherman, and he was accused of holding a woman against her will...
Man charged with kidnapping in Sherman
On Tuesday, all 5 of Gunter’s city council members submitted a letter of resignation, leaving...
Gunter hosts town hall after all 5 city council members resign at once

Latest News

The Boys and Girls Club in Sherman is one step closer towards their goal of building a new...
Sherman Boys & Girls Club receive $10,000 donation for new playground
A Denison man will spend 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to evading arrest.
Denison man sentenced after guilty plea
Whitesboro Police Department and Grayson County deputies arrested Stephanie Broyles and...
Two people arrested in Whitesboro for drug and fraud charges
An Oklahoma man was arrested for trafficking fentanyl in Garvin County.
Man arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl
70 people across Cooke County were given $1,000 to give them a Merry Christmas despite tough...
Local radio station KGAF gives $70,000 to Cooke County residents in need