TxDOT educating youth on impaired driving

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Every year the Texas Department of Transportation puts on an impaired driving prevention event right before the holidays.

“Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s, that’s when we start seeing a lot more intoxicated drivers,” said Jorge Molina, Denison Community Service Officer.

Molina said impaired driving isn’t just alcohol, “pills, any sort of intoxicants, marijuana, all different kinds of drugs can still make you impaired to where it’s not safe to be driving,” Molina said.

At the Denison Travel Information Center, Sherman ISD seniors visited with multiple law enforcement agencies, “so we can show them the importance of being responsible at a young age,” Molina said.

The students even went through impairment simulations.

“She gave us different sets of goggles and you’re able to drive with these goggles on,” said Adam Johnson, Sherman ISD senior.

There were different versions, drunk goggles, marijuana goggles, and LSD.

“Personally, I think the marijuana was the worst one to drive with,” Johnson said.

“I hit a car within about three seconds,” Mercedez Oliver, Sherman ISD senior shared.

TxDOT said in Texas last year, 25% of fatal crashes were due to impaired driving.

“I think it’s super beneficial, I had a feeling it wouldn’t be that hard and that people might just overexaggerated a little bit, but I realized really fast this is not safe at all,” Oliver added.

It has been 23 years since the last deathless day on Texas roadways.

“Investing in our younger generation is going to get us to that zero,” said Noel Paramanantham, TxDOT Paris District Engineer.

A safer future that doesn’t include taking unnecessary chances on the road.

