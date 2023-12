ARLINGTON, Texas (KXII) - The Anna Coyotes won their first ever state championship with a 26-0 victory over Chapel Hill.

The Coyotes have been known for their defense all year, and were able to pitch the shutout in the state finals.

The Coyotes scored all 26 points in the first half and never looked back.

