A+ Athlete: Addyson Chaney: Dodd City

DODD CITY, Texas (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Addyson Chaney of Dodd City High School.

Addyson is ranked number one in her class with a 99.9 GPA. She is the vice president of the National Honors Society, has completed 15 hours of dual credit and she serves as the president of the Dodd City student government. Addyson volunteers with the Bonham VA and is a member of the yearbook staff as well.

“It’s always good to see her. She is always ready,” said Dodd City English Teacher Mary Louise Knight. “If she is having a bad day, she doesn’t dump it on you. She works well with others. She is ready to learn. If she finishes early on your stuff, she is working on something else. She is somebody that is going to make good things happen.”

“I have always known that academics comes before athletics,” said Chaney. “If you don’t pass, you don’t play. I set goals for myself whether it is on the court, or on the field, or in the classroom. I strive to do the best that I can in whatever I am doing.”

Addyson is a four-sport star for the Lady Hornets. She’s and all-state basketball player and helped guide Dodd City to the state championship in 2021. She has been named to multiple all-tournament teams and was named all district, all region and team captain. She was the district MVP and member of the all-state volleyball team as well. She also served as the volleyball team captain. She is an all-district softball player and helped Dodd City win state in softball as well. And she runs cross country too.

“She is very adaptable. She is the leader on the court,” said Dodd City Volleyball head coach Lindsay Carter Giles. “All the kids look to her when something is going right, or something is going wrong. They look to her to see, what’s our next move. She is definitely the leader on and off the court.”

“There is a sense of belonging when you are part of a team here,” said Chaney. “The girls are all great. We all bond so well. I think that’s what really helps us too.”

