Denison honors veterans with 6th annual Wreaths Across America ceremony

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - On Saturday, Denison teamed up with Wreaths Across America to remember and honor the veterans who served their country and are now buried in the Fairview Cemetery.

“Today is about the lives, what happened between their birth date and their death date,” Air Force veteran and Denison resident Kurt Cichowski said. “We are remembering the lives, not their deaths.”

Justin Eastwood, Denison’s Parks and Recreation Director, said that Fairview Cemetery is a historic cemetery, and it’s a place where they’re able to highlight the biography of the city.

“The city of Denison is special in the sense of veterans,” Eastwood said. “Our history, our legacy is wrapped up in so many of our features.”

Wreaths Across America started almost 20 years ago, and now serves over 2000 cemeteries and puts out over 2 million wreaths each year.

Kimberly Dillard is a co-chair for the Preston Trail Chapter of Wreaths Across America and she says that their mission is to remember the fallen, honor those who served, and to teach children the value of freedom.

“If we don’t remember our ancestors that have come before us and fought and died for what we have today, then we’re doomed to repeat the process,” Dillard said.

American Legion Post 62 Commander Coleen Anderson is the granddaughter of a World War II marine, and she said that military service and recognition has always been a part of her life.

“We put out the wreaths to honor our veterans that have passed and are interred in our cemeteries and take the time to call their names aloud to ensure that their names live on in our history,” Anderson said.

Cichowski said another important part of today’s ceremony was the community involvement, and specifically reaching out to the children in attendance.

“The faces of all the young individuals that are here that we are trying to teach, trying to instill what the greatest generation gave us and how so important it is to serve your country,” Cichowski said.

The evergreen balsam fir and the circle shape both symbolize the eternal remembrance of the soldiers being honored.

“Placing a wreath on each stone is very important to show that we will never forget them,” Dillard said.

