Gunter, Anna residents react to state football championship wins

Texas (KXII) - Texoma has two new state football championships as Gunter and Anna both took the 2023 title.

On Thursday, the Gunter Tigers captured their 4th title since 2016 and are now the back-to-back champions.

“It’s been exciting for the last eight years, you know,” lifelong Gunter resident Doug Garner said. “Last night when I started watching the game, it was butterflies all just like I was out there playing.”

Back when Garner was on the team, they were still playing 6-man football. To him, their recent success is a testament to the hard work of both the coaching staff and the players.

“They bought into the system, and it’s a good program,” Garner said. “The boys, they’re working out 3 or 4 times a day. Seems like they got bunks up there in that in that place.”

The Anna Coyotes also got the job done, securing their first state football championship in team history.

“This is a growing town and it’s building a new tradition,” Anna resident Chris Smith said. “It means something to the entire community, from every little kid all the way up to the seniors.”

The Rivera family gave credit to the coaching staff for the program’s recent success.

“It brought the whole community together, all thanks to Coach Parr,” they said. “He flipped this program around.”

On Friday night, Anna welcomed home its champions with a police escort back to the school and a victory shower for the red hot state champs.

“It’s a really exciting moment for them and all of Anna,” Abigail Driewer said.

Senior drum major Nathan Carpenter said that it means a lot to be able to end his last year on such a high note.

“It was really fun seeing our players going out there and doing our best every week,” Carpenter said. “I’m really proud of them and I know the community is too.”

With Gunter continuing their championship tradition, and the Coyotes starting to establish one, it’s looking like Texoma football is in good shape for years to come.

