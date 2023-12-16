Houston’s Stroud to miss Sunday’s game against Tennessee after sustaining a concussion last week

HOUSTON (AP) — C.J. Stroud will miss Houston’s game against Tennessee on Sunday after sustaining a concussion last week.

The Texans announced Saturday that the star rookie quarterback did not travel with the team to Tennessee and would miss the game.

Stroud was injured in last Sunday’s 30-6 loss to the Jets when his head bounced off the turf after taking a hit with about 6 ½ minutes left in the fourth quarter. He did not practice all week and coach DeMeco Ryans said Friday that he remained in the concussion protocol.

With Stroud out, the Texans (7-6) will look to Davis Mills or Case Keenum to start against the Titans. Mills struggled as the starter for most of the last two seasons, going 5-22-1 in 28 games, with 26 starts as the Texans were among the NFL’s worst teams. He is 1-2 with five touchdowns and two interceptions in three career starts against the Titans.

Keenum is an 11-year veteran who has not appeared in a game this season. The 35-year-old's last start came for Cleveland in the final game of the 2021 season, a 21-16 win over Cincinnati.

Stroud’s absence is a big blow for a team trying to remain in contention for a wild-card playoff spot. The second overall pick is the biggest reason for Houston’s improvement this season and he ranks second in the NFL with 3,631 yards passing and 20 touchdowns with just five interceptions.

___

