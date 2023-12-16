Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Police officer fatally shoots 19-year-old in Mesquite, Texas, suspect in a vehicle theft

Police in Mesquite, Texas, say an officer investigating a stolen vehicle fatally shot a 19-year-old man who was in another vehicle
(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESQUITE, Texas (AP) — Police in Mesquite, Texas, say an officer investigating a stolen vehicle fatally shot a 19-year-old man who was in another vehicle.

The officer saw the stolen vehicle being followed by a second vehicle, then both stopped at a convenience store early Thursday in the east Dallas suburb, the Mesquite Police Department said in a statement.

The officer found the stolen vehicle unoccupied at gas pumps and saw two men fleeing the scene as he went to the second vehicle where four people were inside, police said.

The driver of the second vehicle refused to obey the officer's orders to turn off and stop moving the vehicle.

“The driver continued making furtive movements inside the vehicle and during the course of the encounter the officer fired three rounds, striking the driver,” the police statement said.

Police identified the driver as Payton Lawrence, 19, of Mesquite.

Firearms were found inside the vehicle, police said.

The three people inside the vehicle were questioned and one, a 19-year-old from Dallas, was arrested on outstanding warrants, police said. The two men seen fleeing the area remained at large.

A police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a telephone call for comment early Friday.

Most Read

Sheriff Gary Dodd said Brandi Price-Kelty, 42, was arrested, accused of being intoxicated at...
Mannsville Public Schools superintendent arrested
Court documents note that Molina admitted he had been drinking in the moments before the...
Affidavit reveals new details in Ardmore man’s arrest after body found in vehicle
Sherman Police asking for help identifying theft suspects
Whitesboro Police Department and Grayson County deputies arrested Stephanie Broyles and...
Two people arrested in Whitesboro for drug and fraud charges
An Oklahoma man was arrested for trafficking fentanyl in Garvin County.
Man arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl

Latest News

Logo
Portland faces Dallas, seeks to stop 5-game skid
Baylor’s Blackwell, Fontleroy lead No. 10 Bears in final regular-season win at Ferrell Center
Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey takes questions from the media at a press conference...
76ers' Daryl Morey mixes basketball with shot at Broadway in absurdist musical 'Small Ball'
NBA: San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio faces Los Angeles, seeks to break 18-game skid
Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis (3) celebrates his dunk as Memphis Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson...
Davis helps Lakers overcome James’ absence, send Spurs to 18th straight loss