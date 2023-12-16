Wish List
Portland faces Dallas, seeks to stop 5-game skid

Portland looks to end its five-game skid when the Portland Trail Blazers play Dallas
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Dallas Mavericks (15-9, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (6-17, 14th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland looks to end its five-game losing streak when the Trail Blazers play Dallas.

The Trail Blazers are 2-13 in Western Conference games. Portland has a 1-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Mavericks are 10-7 in Western Conference play. Dallas ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 25.7 assists per game led by Luka Doncic averaging 9.1.

The Trail Blazers score 106.8 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 117.0 the Mavericks allow. The Mavericks average 5.7 more points per game (119.4) than the Trail Blazers allow their opponents to score (113.7).

The teams play for the second time this season. The Mavericks won the last meeting 125-112 on Dec. 9. Doncic scored 32 points to help lead the Mavericks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 18.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Trail Blazers. Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Dereck Lively is scoring 9.3 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Mavericks. Doncic is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 111.9 points, 39.8 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 114.7 points, 41.4 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Jerami Grant: out (concussion), Robert Williams III: out for season (knee), Ish Wainright: out (knee).

Mavericks: Seth Curry: day to day (ankle), Josh Green: day to day (elbow), Maxi Kleber: out (toe), Kyrie Irving: out (heel).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

