Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Baby owl found living in family’s Christmas tree for days

An owl was found living in a family's Christmas tree. (Credit: @madelinewhite5/Magic Carpet Cleaning/TMX)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Gray News) - A family got an early Christmas surprise when they found a baby owl living in their Christmas tree.

In a video posted on TikTok, Madeline Hill White said her mom completely decorated the family’s Christmas tree and then went four days without realizing that an owl was living in it.

The owl was gently removed from the tree and released in a wooded area nearby.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Oklahoma man was arrested for trafficking fentanyl in Garvin County.
Man arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl
Sherman Police asking for help identifying theft suspects
Whitesboro Police Department and Grayson County deputies arrested Stephanie Broyles and...
Two people arrested in Whitesboro for drug and fraud charges
Texoma has two new state football championships as Gunter and Anna both took the 2023 title.
Gunter, Anna residents react to state football championship wins
The county said this is because Colbert is down to one police officer.
Colbert Police Department down to one officer

Latest News

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israel faces new truce calls as errant killing of captives adds to concern about its wartime conduct
An owl was found living in a family's Christmas tree.
Owl found living in family's Christmas tree
The baby girl is named Corra and she weighs 218 pounds.
Disney’s Animal Kingdom announces birth of African elephant calf
Tens of thousands of people visit Upper’s Winter Fantasy of Lights every year.
Holiday light display raises nearly $900,000 for charity