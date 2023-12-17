Wish List
Kraken try to break road losing streak, visit the Stars

The Seattle Kraken will aim to break their four-game road slide in a matchup against the Dallas Stars
Dallas Stars
Dallas Stars(PRNewswire)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Seattle Kraken (10-14-8, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (17-8-4, second in the Central Division)

Dallas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken hit the road against the Dallas Stars looking to break a four-game road slide.

Dallas has an 8-5-1 record in home games and a 17-8-4 record overall. The Stars have a +10 scoring differential, with 101 total goals scored and 91 allowed.

Seattle has a 4-6-5 record on the road and a 10-14-8 record overall. The Kraken are 2-3-3 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roope Hintz has 10 goals and 15 assists for the Stars. Mason Marchment has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Oliver Bjorkstrand has scored 10 goals with 15 assists for the Kraken. Jared McCann has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 5-3-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.5 assists, 2.9 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Kraken: 2-5-3, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Jake Oettinger: day to day (lower-body), Jerad Rosburg: out (undisclosed).

Kraken: Justin Schultz: day to day (upper body), Andre Burakovsky: out (undisclosed), Philipp Grubauer: out (lower body), Jaden Schwartz: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

