Mother and two sons graduate at East Central University together as a family

By Drury Vaughan
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Linda Woodward and her family moved from Texas to Fitzhugh, Oklahoma to start operating their small hospitality business. Nearly done with home school, her two sons Elijah and Luke were ready to take their next step in education.

“Part of the reason why we moved to this community was an added bonus to us purchasing our property was knowing that East Central University was here,” Linda Woodward said.

“I wasn’t ready to let go of him and let go of my mom and move off somewhere, I wanted to prolong my time with them which I’m really grateful for,” Elijah Woodward added.

Less than a 10 minute drive to campus, Linda began working at East Central to help pay for her son’s tuition.

“To help pay for college, my mom got a job here and because of her job she got a tuition waiver for family members so she thought it would be a good idea to finish her degree,” Elijah Woodward stated.

“We own a small business, Fossil Creek Ranch, in Fitzhugh, Oklahoma and with the hospitality food science and human development degree, I thought it would go hand in hand,” Linda Woodward added.

Linda says her sons motivated her to go back to school.

“The possibility of graduating with Luke and then Elijah kinda pushed me forward even faster to finish. We thought at that point it would be a neat thing to all graduate together if we could all pull it off,” Linda Woodward said.

Linda Woodward graduated with a bachelor’s degree in hospitality management, as her sons Elijah graduated with a bachelor’s degree in biology and Luke graduated with a bachelor’s degree in molecular biology. Following graduation, Elijah and Luke plan to attend a research program together.

“He plans on getting into medical school, but before that we are participating in a program but we’ll be continuing his research that he did for his thesis on campus,” Elijah added.

They say graduating together brought their family closer.

“Having your mom on campus was always nice,” Luke Woodward said. ”We would go to lunch and coffee all the time,” Elijah Woodward added.

“President Godwin said, ‘Do you mind waiting because I want to get a picture with all three of you together?’ And I thought that experience in itself for me was really touching, Linda Woodward stated. “I think that for me that was one of the most special moments I’ve had.”

