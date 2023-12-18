Wish List
Chickasaw National Recreation Area hosting winter events

The Chickasaw National Recreation Area announced several fun opportunities to make holiday...
The Chickasaw National Recreation Area announced several fun opportunities to make holiday memories and spend some time outside (Photo courtesy of the National Parks Service).
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - The Chickasaw National Recreation Area announced several fun opportunities to make holiday memories and spend some time outside.

On Friday, December 22nd, the Travertine Nature Center is hosting Winter Tales, where you can learn about how cold-blooded animals survive winter, see winter constellations, and make a craft to take home.

Winter Tales is from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

On December 30th, you can join park rangers for the traditional Christmas Bird Count. You can just stay for a few hours or all day, but dress prepared to spend time outside.

