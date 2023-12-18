Wish List
Children’s book author highlights inclusion in his writing

Gregory G. Allen teaches self-acceptance to children in his books, and on Sunday, he made his first stop of his mini book tour in his hometown.
By Talaiya Munson
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Gregory G. Allen teaches self-acceptance to children in his books, and on Sunday, he made his first stop of his mini book tour in his hometown.

“I like to write about inclusion. For me, inclusion is so important,” said the author/filmmaker/actor, Gregory G. Allen.

Allen uses his writing to emphasize uniqueness.

“I talk about, it’s okay to be different and don’t be afraid of someone because they’re different.”

Allen said all three of his children books: Chicken Boy, Irving the Theater Nut, and The Monsters of Marymount Mansion, have an inclusion theme, he wants children to know that they don’t have to be like everyone else. “I think it’s great to teach children lessons while you’re also entertaining them,” he said.

Allen wrote his first children’s book about 12 years ago, it’s based on his godson, Gabe, who has autism.

They would go out to eat every week, and Allen would watch how people reacted to Gabe. “[Gabe] would flap his arms or he would go back and make a noise, and I thought, well, what if [it] was his battle cry and he was a superhero,” Allen explained.

His first book... Chicken Boy (The Amazing Adventures of a Super Hero With Autism) was born. The book won a contest ran by a publishing house in New York, leading it to be published along with it’s sequel.

For the past decade, Allen has been traveling to school to talk to kids about the lessons in his books.

“If we can have children that have a little bit of empathy and kindness, and they’re learning that along the way, I think it’s a good thing.”

