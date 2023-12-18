Families pick up Toys For Tots donations in Grayson County

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - This was all made possible because of you Texoma!

Toys filled to the top of bins.

Shelves stocked with fan favorites!

On Monday, Grayson County Toys For Tots recipients lined up to collect the goodies.

Denison resident, Amanda Rucinski expresses her gratitude.

“Just people like helping give back. um, because it’s hard, you know? I mean, my daughter had him kind of young, and so I’m just helping her out with helping raise him,” Rucinski stated.

She said her one-year old grandson will be thrilled with whatever he unwraps Christmas morning.

“He likes hot wheels and dinosaurs. he loves cars. he says car, car, car. so cars or dinosaurs or anything learning. He likes to learn,”

Over 5,000 kids will be getting something under the tree this year.

" It has been awesome. it’s a wonderful feeling to be able to help everyone that’s in need, especially the children,” Toys For Tots Volunteer, Patrice Phillips shared.

Each recipient gets to pick out four toys for each kid.

An achievement Marine, Michael Farmer is proud of.

He said the operation has really grown over the years.

" It started from a single trailer house out here back in, like, 1995, and it’s progressed, uh, to where we built half of this building and then, uh, expanded from that got so big that we built the second part of the building,” Farmer stated.

Living proof of Texoma’s generosity and Christmas spirit.

“Thank you so much for helping so many families in Grayson County. You’re really a blessing to everybody,” Rucinski said.

