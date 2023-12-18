Former Colbert police officer speaks out about termination

COLBERT, Okla. (KXII) -Last week we told you the Colbert Police Department was down to just one officer, as the OSBI continues its investigation into a “use of force” incident.

One of Colbert’s police officers recently let go, spoke with News 12.

“I just want justice,” said Johnny Miller of Colbert.

Next month would be six years at the Colbert Police Department for Miller.

“I was the assistant chief and when Chief Peterson was fired, then I became the interim chief,” Miller said.

David Peterson, who served as chief in Colbert since 2017 was terminated in late July.

“To my knowledge, Peterson did nothing wrong,” Miller said.

Leaving the department down to three officers.

On November 20, Miller was notified that one of his officers “used force” over the weekend.

“I started investigating to make sure everything was good, I was told by the DA’s investigator not to show anybody the video, that it looked like it was going to be turned over to OSBI,” Miller added.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was requested to investigate the “use of force” that same day.

“I explained to the office manager, ‘Hey, I can’t let y’all see the video,’” Miller shared.

Miller said that later that day he and his son, David Miller who was also an officer at the department, were suspended.

“On the 30th, they called us on the phone and the office manager fired us over the phone,” Miller told News 12.

The city told them they were under investigation but didn’t say for what.

“We called OSBI to find out why we hadn’t been contacted or if we are under investigation, we was told that we’re not under investigation for any reason,” Miller said.

Miller said the officer who “used force” is the one who is left at the department, “I want the people to feel safe and right now, I don’t think that they are.”

The town manager said he has no comment on the situation and the OSBI also said their investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.