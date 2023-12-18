Fort Towson man arrested for breaking and entering

FORT TOWSON, Okla. (KXII) - A Fort Towson man has been arrested for breaking and entering, according to the Choctaw County Sheriff.

Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park said two of his deputies responded to Fort Towson for a burglary in progress, and when the deputies arrived, they found Justin Bates.

Parks said Bates was trying to break into a home and a shed where no one was home at the time.

He took an object and busted the security cameras, according to Park.

Parks stated Bates was arrested on two counts of breaking and entering, obstructing an officer, resisting arrest, and possession of meth.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.