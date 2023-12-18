Wish List
Marijuana grow shut down in Healdton, OBN says

State and local authorities are partnering together to shut down an illegal grow operation in Carter County.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Updated: 16 minutes ago
HEALDTON, Okla. (KXII) - State and local authorities are partnering together to shut down an illegal grow operation in Carter County.

It happened on Highway 76 north of Buck Horn Road in Healdton.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said the grow was illegally using a ‘straw ownership’ structure, which is where the legal owner of the farm isn’t the person operating the business.

1,100 marijuana plants were seized, along with 300 pounds of processed marijuana.

46-year-old Jimmy Dang was arrested. OBN said the bust was tied to a raid at another grow in Ringling 2 weeks ago.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

