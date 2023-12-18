Neighborhood Santa makes his way through Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Santa is coming to town and he’s bringing his elves and plenty of candy canes at this year’s first-ever Neighborhood Santa.

“Santa, you know when he comes this way he usually just slips right on through everything in his sleigh, but today he had to stop at red lights and traffic and make sure he observe the speed limit and things like that,” Tes Stewart with Ardmore Parks and Rec said.

Stewart says you can follow Santa as he makes his way through town.

“If you download the Glimpse app, you will be able to follow and track Santa throughout your neighborhood to see when he’s getting close to your house,” Stewart added.

She says they’re stopping at every park to make sure every child in Ardmore is included in the holiday fun.

“We’re hoping that we reach every kid in Ardmore, we’ve made our map to where we are at least 4 blocks from within every house in Ardmore,” Stewart said.

With Christmas only days away, Stewart says they wanted to create an interactive, family-friendly experience this Christmas.

“It was just kinda us thinking and being creative and just came up with it because we wanted to do something one last Christmas event for the community,” Stewart stated.

She says its their way of spreading some holiday cheer this Christmas.

“You get to see the joy on the children’s faces and what it brings to your community and its always fun,” Stewart added.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.