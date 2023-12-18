Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays

People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza rest stop on the New York State Thruway in Little Falls, New York, on Friday, June 30, 2023.(Ted Shaffrey | AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) – Any Chick-fil-A fan knows the chicken chain is closed on Sundays.

It’s a practice that’s been in place since Chick-fil-A first opened in Georgia in 1946.

But now, a bill has been introduced in New York that could affect Chick-fil-A locations at rest stops along Interstate 90 in New York state.

The new bill would require food services at transportation facilities and rest areas to remain open seven days a week.

The bill goes on to say that “While there is nothing objectionable about a fast food restaurant closing on a particular day of the week, service areas dedicated to travelers is an inappropriate location for such a restaurant ... Allowing for retail space to go unused one seventh of the week or more is a disservice and unnecessary inconvenience to travelers who rely on these service areas.”

So far, no comment from Chick-fil-A.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have been flown to the hospital after a dog attacked them in Ada.
Two sent to hospital after pitbull attack in Ada
An Oklahoma man was arrested for trafficking fentanyl in Garvin County.
Man arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl
Sherman Police asking for help identifying theft suspects
Whitesboro Police Department and Grayson County deputies arrested Stephanie Broyles and...
Two people arrested in Whitesboro for drug and fraud charges
The county said this is because Colbert is down to one police officer.
Colbert Police Department down to one officer

Latest News

The car theft was caught on Christin Sims' Ring doorbell cam.
‘It was very scary’: Woman falls victim to viral TikTok car theft challenge
On our segment, “Dollars and Sense,” News 12 is joined by Julie Smith from the Communication...
Dollars and Sense: End of Year Money Moves
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Reno, Nev. (AP...
Trump’s lawyers ask full appeals court to review gag order restricting his speech in election case
FILE - President Barack Obama presents the 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Sandra Day...
The late Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court, honored as trailblazer
FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters at the White House,...
Appeals court says Mark Meadows can’t move Georgia election case charges to federal court