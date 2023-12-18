Wish List
Sherman P&Z approves charter school development, city council decision pending

The proposed charter school would be 50,000 square-feet and hold 600 students.(Erin Pellet)
By Erin Pellet
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - In a recent Sherman Planning and Zoning Committee meeting a development plan for what would be the city’s first charter school was approved.

Inspire Academies Superintendent, Ken Whitt, said the San Antonio-based charter school district has picked Sherman for its next campus because of the growth the city is experiencing.

“We are excited and encouraged about the opportunity to come to Sherman,” Whitt said.

The campus would be named Sherman Inspire Academy. It would be built on a 10-acre piece of land near Highway 1417 and South Heritage Parkway

“The building is going to be about 50,000 square-feet, it will be a multi-story building,” Whitt said.

Sherman Inspire Academy would hold 600 students from grades kindergarten to 12th grade.

Whitt said the building is meant to be an inviting and engaging environment for students which reflects the school’s learning style.

“Our instructional model is such that it makes students think on their own and participate and engage on their own,” Whitt said.

He said the academy also follows the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills, or TEAKS, and like public schools, charter schools receive public funding.

“There is no tuition based as a Texas public charter school,” Whitt said.

Students within a 25-mile radius of the Sherman campus could enroll.

“If you look at it from just opportunity and greater opportunity and having choices, I think, makes every one of us better,” Whitt said.

City of Sherman Spokesperson, Nate Strauch, said with P&Z approval, the proposed charter school project awaits the city council’s decision.

“This is something that the city council will look at next month and will determine whether that’s a good step for Sherman or not,” Strauch said.

If approved, Whitt says construction would start in the spring and classes would be in session for the 2025-2026 school year.

