Sherman P&Z denies 200-acre Greenway housing development

The developers have expressed to the city they will appeal in an upcoming city council meeting.
By Erin Pellet
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Planning and Zoning Committee denied the 200-acre housing development, Greenway, in South Sherman in last week’s meeting.

The City of Sherman Spokesperson, Nate Strauch, said the proposed project would have nearly 1,000 units made up of apartments, townhomes, and houses.

Strauch said the developers presented the plan during the P&Z meeting but some Sherman residents had concerns.

“The committee did decide to deny that,” Strauch said, “However, on something like this, the applicant does have the right to appeal it to the city council, and they have indicated to us that they do plan to do that.”

Strauch said the Greenway developers are expected to go before the Sherman City Council within the next couple of months to appeal.

The council’s decision will determine if the development can be built or not regardless of the P&Z decision.

