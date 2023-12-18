Wish List
Suspected porch pirate arrested in Bryan County

Authorities in Bryan County arrested Allyson Byron in connection with several recent porch pirate thefts across the county.(Bryan County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Durant, Okla. (KXII) - Authorities in Bryan County arrested a Durant woman in connection with several recent porch pirate thefts across the county.

According to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, Allyson Byron was arrested by deputies and Durant police officers on Thursday.

Three years ago, the Porch Piracy Act was signed into law, introducing stricter penalties against porch pirates with punishments of up to two years in prison.

Byron has pleaded not guilty and has a court date in February.

Allyson Byron of Durant was arrested by Bryan County Sheriff’s Deputies and Durant Police Officers for porch piracy on...

Posted by Bryan County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 18, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

