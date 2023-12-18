Suspected porch pirate arrested in Bryan County
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Durant, Okla. (KXII) - Authorities in Bryan County arrested a Durant woman in connection with several recent porch pirate thefts across the county.
According to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, Allyson Byron was arrested by deputies and Durant police officers on Thursday.
Three years ago, the Porch Piracy Act was signed into law, introducing stricter penalties against porch pirates with punishments of up to two years in prison.
Byron has pleaded not guilty and has a court date in February.
