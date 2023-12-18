Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Tips on how to make a professional comeback

62% of people have taken a break from their career, according to a 2022 survey by LinkedIn.
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — About half of women take time away from the workforce at some point in their career, according to a new Merrill study, with the average break lasting four years.

Gardy Bloemers, a Merrill wealth advisor, said her biggest piece of advice to those looking to reenter the workforce is to really develop a clear focus as to what they would like to do.

Bloemers said the job people may go after now may be very different from the work or field they left.

“I also believe that it’s really critical to reengage your networks, your professional networks,” Bloemers said. “You could do that via social media, but I think in-person is also a great way to do that.”

She advised job seekers to tell people they’re looking to get back to work and get the word out to their network. Many possibilities could pop up from conversations like this.

“One of the biggest things is to make sure that you understand what your worth might be out there as a future employee,” Bloemers explained. “There are many places where you can get access to sort of salary ranges, total benefits packages.”

Bloemers said when meeting with future employers make sure to negotiate a great place to start and think about the future. For example, negotiate now for a six-month review, which could lead to an increase in pay.

She also reminded people to put away as much money as they can for future needs and eventual retirement.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have been flown to the hospital after a dog attacked them in Ada.
Two sent to hospital after pitbull attack in Ada
An Oklahoma man was arrested for trafficking fentanyl in Garvin County.
Man arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl
Sherman Police asking for help identifying theft suspects
The county said this is because Colbert is down to one police officer.
Colbert Police Department down to one officer
Whitesboro Police Department and Grayson County deputies arrested Stephanie Broyles and...
Two people arrested in Whitesboro for drug and fraud charges

Latest News

Gregory G. Allen teaches self-acceptance to children in his books, and on Sunday, he made his...
Children’s book author highlights inclusion in his writing
Gregory G. Allen teaches self-acceptance to children in his books, and on Sunday, he made his...
Children’s book author highlights inclusion in his writing
Jonathan Majors, left, enters a courtroom at the Manhattan criminal courts in New York,...
Actor Jonathan Majors found guilty of assaulting his former girlfriend in car in New York
One person was found dead after an early morning explosion and fire at a hotel in the heart of...
1 person is killed after explosion and fire at a hotel in Pennsylvania’s Amish-related tourism area
One person was found dead after an early morning explosion and fire at a hotel in the heart of...
1 person is killed after explosion and fire at a hotel in Pennsylvania’s Amish-related tourism area