Two sent to hospital after pitbull attack in Ada

By KXII Staff
Updated: 17 minutes ago
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Two people have been flown to the hospital after a dog attacked them in Ada.

The attacks happened in a home on West 15th Street near Johnson Avenue earlier this week, according to a police report.

That report stated that when officers arrived, they heard a man screaming, and inside the house found a pitbull actively trying to attack his owner.

A witness told police the dog had first attacked the man’s guest, and she used kitchen knives to defend the guest against the dog.

The dog had multiple knife wounds, according to the police report, and officers put the dog down.

The owner told officers the dog was not vaccinated for rabies.

