Water main break affects Durant water towers
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The City of Durant is asking residents to conserve water after a water main break.
The city said that a 16 inch water main break is affecting several water towers in the area, and that customers might experience little to no water pressure until the towers refill.
According to the city, they are waiting for a contractor to make the necessary repairs.
