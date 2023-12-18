Wish List
Water main break affects Durant water towers

The City of Durant is asking residents to conserve water after a water main break.
The City of Durant is asking residents to conserve water after a water main break.
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The City of Durant is asking residents to conserve water after a water main break.

The city said that a 16 inch water main break is affecting several water towers in the area, and that customers might experience little to no water pressure until the towers refill.

According to the city, they are waiting for a contractor to make the necessary repairs.

A 16" water main break has occurred that is currently affecting the water towers at First Avenue and Arkansas; 13th and...

Posted by City of Durant on Monday, December 18, 2023

