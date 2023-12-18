Wish List
Tuesday Morning Frost

...but soggy times for Christmas Eve weekend
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST
A heavy frost expected for Tuesday morning with fairly dry air, clear skies, and easterly flow at just a few miler per hour. Tuesday afternoon sees mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, highs mid to upper 50s, southerly breezes up to 20 mph.

Wednesday should be the windiest day of the week with highs in the 60s and southerly winds up to 30 mph. Two large upper-level lows govern our late-week and weekend rain chances, and they look to be quite high, in the 40 - 70 percent range from Thursday evening Christmas Eve.

Once the upper lows pass, drier weather, but way too warm for snow, looks to return for Christmas Day.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

