Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Amir-Paul’s 14 help Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeat Texas Lutheran 102-50

Led by Lance Amir-Paul’s 14 points, the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders defeated the Texas Lutheran Bulldogs 102-50 on Monday
Basketball
Basketball(Source: Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Lance Amir-Paul and Jordan Roberts each scored 14 points to help Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeat Texas Lutheran 102-50 on Monday.

The Islanders have won three in a row and have broken the century mark in three home games this season.

Amir-Paul shot 4 of 6 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line for the Islanders (6-5). Roberts shot 4 for 6 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. Garry Clark was 4 of 8 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Semaj Edwards led the way for the Bulldogs with 10 points. Kris Jones added eight points for Texas Lutheran. Kolin Polk also recorded six points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Authorities in Bryan County arrested Allyson Byron in connection with several recent porch...
Suspected porch pirate arrested in Bryan County
Two people have been flown to the hospital after a dog attacked them in Ada.
Two sent to hospital after pitbull attack in Ada
The town manager said he has no comment on the situation and the OSBI also said their...
Former Colbert police officer speaks out about termination
The developers have expressed to the city they will appeal in an upcoming city council meeting.
Sherman P&Z denies 200-acre Greenway housing development
State and local authorities are partnering together to shut down an illegal grow operation in...
Marijuana grow shut down in Healdton, OBN says

Latest News

Dallas Stars
Duchene scores twice and sets up Harley's overtime goal to give Stars 4-3 win over Kraken
File Photo
Love scores 21 in Texas State's 110-68 win over LeTourneau
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud puts on his helmet during the second quarter of an NCAA...
Keenum comes through for Texans against Titans with Stroud out to keep playoff hopes alive
2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
Texas A&M-Commerce sets program records in 130-53 win over NCCAA-member Arlington Baptist