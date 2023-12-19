Ardmore task force continues to search for solutions after Michelin announcement

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - It’s been seven weeks since Michelin announced the end of tire production at its plant in Ardmore.

Since then, Southern Oklahoma cities, schools, and businesses have been working to ensure affected employees land on their feet.

While the downsizing at Michelin’s Ardmore plant is months away, other industries are preparing to feel the impact.

“These are folks that aren’t just employees of Michelin. They are friends, family, they have spouses that work for our school system, our health system,” Ardmore Development Authority president Bill Murphy said. “And we want as many of them who want to stay here in Ardmore to have an opportunity to be gainfully employed. "

Murphy said they don’t anticipate seeing economic effects of the 1400 person layoff until 2024.

He said the task force Ardmore created to help employees land on their feet has met several times-discussing the layoff timeline with Michelin’s own task force and speaking with local businesses about local employment opportunities.

“We want as many of them who want to stay here in Ardmore to have an opportunity to be gainfully employed,” Murphy said.

But the challenge is anticipating which local companies will have a need six months to a year from now when the majority of the layoffs are expected to occur

“We’ve had a lot of interest, the challenge is that Michelin is really not beginning that layoff until mid 2024 and carrying out into 2025. So part of those companies with an immediate need aren’t going to be able to draw on these Michelin employees,” Murphy said.

Murphy said the new casino being built near Lake Murray and a Dot Foods expansion set to break ground in February will both bring more jobs to the Ardmore area.

“It’s not a lot initially, about 35 jobs, but we honestly think it’s going to be those 35-40 jobs at a time solutions that are gonna be how we absorb that Michelin workforce,” Murphy said.

Until positions like that open up, the task force is focusing on a resource fair.

“That will be an opportunity for employees to know what resources are available from financial planning to education and training,” Murphy said.”Mental health services, other healthcare needs, those things that people need to start thinking about.”

