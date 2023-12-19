Wish List
Choctaw Nation opens 75 new LEAP homes

Within the Choctaw reservation, there are now over 500 LEAP homes.
Within the Choctaw reservation, there are now over 500 LEAP homes.
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -On Tuesday the Choctaw Nation held a ribbon cutting for 75 new LEAP homes in Durant.

The LEAP program assists families with credit issues, and they will work to buy a home through homebuyer education courses.

News 12 caught up with Darian James who is excited to move into his new home, “this is something I’ve been waiting for like the last year and a half, $550 a month, can’t beat it you know, this is affordable housing here in Durant where a lot of prices, its steep right now but it’s great that Choctaw is doing this.”

Within the Choctaw reservation, there are now over 500 LEAP homes.

