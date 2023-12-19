Wish List
City of Sherman adopts tree protection ordinance

The ordinance aims to protect trees while still allowing growth to come to town.
By Erin Pellet
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman City Council passed a tree ordinance that aims to protect mature trees while allowing for new developments to be built.

Sherman City Council Member, Josh Stevenson, said the city began working on the ordinance in August after residents expressed concerns about clear-cutting.

“The ordinance itself strives to save large, specific species of trees,” Stevenson said.

City of Sherman Spokesperson, Nate Strauch, said before builders tear down trees over 12 inches in diameter, they have to get a permit. And for properties over five acres, they must get a tree survey.

“Which is paying someone who’s an expert in trees to go out and say, here’s where these trees are, here’s how large they are,” Strauch said.

Then the city will gauge how many trees need to come down and schedule a time for replacement trees to go up.

“If you cut down a tree of a certain size you have to plant X number of trees,” Strauch said.

If developers can not reach the required number of trees, they can pay a fee to the city for trees to be replanted in other parts of Sherman.

Stevenson said the council considered both developers and residents when creating the tree ordinance.

“We got a lot of feedback from them [developers] on how far would be too far, what would hurt their ability to develop here in Sherman,”

He said they knew residents wanted to protect the city’s trees.

“We found a good compromise where we can do what the voters have asked us to do to preserve these trees and make an ordinance that is not so repressive that builders can’t build,” Stevenson said.

So moving forward, Sherman trees can continue blooming, and developments can keep booming.

