Doorbell camera captures Bryan Co. porch pirate

BRYAN CO., Okla. (KXII) -New details on the Durant woman behind bars, accused of stealing packages from people’s porches.

You can call her the Grinch of Bryan County.

A Bryan County porch piracy victim asked Allyson Byron, “Hey ma’am, are those mine?”

Byron replied, “No.”

The ring doorbell footage of what the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office said is Byron of Durant stealing packages off porches, a crime known as porch piracy.

“The upticks are around the holidays, especially Christmas time,” said Bryan County Undersheriff Joey Tucker.

Byron is now behind bars.

“The first two offenses are misdemeanors in the State of Oklahoma,” Tucker said.

With a punishment of up to two years in prison.

“But three offenses and 60 consecutive days is a felony,” Tucker said.

At least three victims have come forward so far.

“Durant Police Department also has a couple that they’re working on too,” Tucker added.

They said she was following the mailman.

“Soon as the package gets dropped off, she’d be right behind coming up and picking up packages,” Tucker explained.

One homeowner even caught her in the act.

The victim asked Byron, “Are you just going to take them?”

She dropped the packages, got in her car, and drove away.

“Just the unsettledness of somebody coming up to your porch and taking something,” said Richard Lambert.

Lambert was another victim, he said he’s lucky it wasn’t anything valuable, “actually, it was about a $30 value, it was just two, snowman soap dispensers.”

He said he and his wife were home when it happened.

“She saw on the screen this woman walking away with a package, and by the time it registered, she had gotten in her car and had driven off, it was that quick,” Lambert told News 12.

“If anybody has been a victim of porch piracy in the last couple of weeks, especially, please come in and make a report,” Tucker urged.

While its clear a doorbell camera won’t deter some crooks, “notify your neighbor, say, ‘Hey, I may be having a package come in today, if you could watch for it or let me know,’” Tucker added.

