Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Doorbell camera captures Bryan Co. porch pirate

At least three victims have come forward so far.
At least three victims have come forward so far.(Hannah Gonzales | KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN CO., Okla. (KXII) -New details on the Durant woman behind bars, accused of stealing packages from people’s porches.

You can call her the Grinch of Bryan County.

A Bryan County porch piracy victim asked Allyson Byron, “Hey ma’am, are those mine?”

Byron replied, “No.”

The ring doorbell footage of what the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office said is Byron of Durant stealing packages off porches, a crime known as porch piracy.

“The upticks are around the holidays, especially Christmas time,” said Bryan County Undersheriff Joey Tucker.

Byron is now behind bars.

“The first two offenses are misdemeanors in the State of Oklahoma,” Tucker said.

With a punishment of up to two years in prison.

“But three offenses and 60 consecutive days is a felony,” Tucker said.

At least three victims have come forward so far.

“Durant Police Department also has a couple that they’re working on too,” Tucker added.

They said she was following the mailman.

“Soon as the package gets dropped off, she’d be right behind coming up and picking up packages,” Tucker explained.

One homeowner even caught her in the act.

The victim asked Byron, “Are you just going to take them?”

She dropped the packages, got in her car, and drove away.

“Just the unsettledness of somebody coming up to your porch and taking something,” said Richard Lambert.

Lambert was another victim, he said he’s lucky it wasn’t anything valuable, “actually, it was about a $30 value, it was just two, snowman soap dispensers.”

He said he and his wife were home when it happened.

“She saw on the screen this woman walking away with a package, and by the time it registered, she had gotten in her car and had driven off, it was that quick,” Lambert told News 12.

“If anybody has been a victim of porch piracy in the last couple of weeks, especially, please come in and make a report,” Tucker urged.

While its clear a doorbell camera won’t deter some crooks, “notify your neighbor, say, ‘Hey, I may be having a package come in today, if you could watch for it or let me know,’” Tucker added.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Bryan County arrested Allyson Byron in connection with several recent porch...
Suspected porch pirate arrested in Bryan County
Two people have been flown to the hospital after a dog attacked them in Ada.
Two sent to hospital after pitbull attack in Ada
The town manager said he has no comment on the situation and the OSBI also said their...
Former Colbert police officer speaks out about termination
The developers have expressed to the city they will appeal in an upcoming city council meeting.
Sherman P&Z denies 200-acre Greenway housing development
A Hugo car break-in ended with Gary Cook in handcuffs, facing a slew of charges including...
Man charged with kidnapping after Hugo car break-in

Latest News

Within the Choctaw reservation, there are now over 500 LEAP homes.
Choctaw Nation opens 75 new LEAP homes
One man was killed in a crash Monday night on I-35 in Southern Oklahoma.
Lone Grove man killed in crash Monday night
Sherwood Shores is under a boil order due to planned maintenance.
Sherwood Shores under boil water notice
On Tuesday the department expected to spend $20,000 and they’re already starting to raise...
Durant hosts 18th annual ‘Shop with a Cop’