Durant hosts 18th annual ‘Shop with a Cop’

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -For the 18th year, the Durant Police Department held its ‘Shop with a Cop’ at the Durant Walmart.

The department served over 200 underprivileged children, twice as many as last year.

The children selected, go around the store with a police officer and pick out toys they want for Christmas.

“Some of them are getting items they would not normally be able to get, most of the time, the parents are struggling and they’re hoping to get them a pair of shoes, well this time the kids get to pick out maybe his dream toy, a bicycle,” said John Wyatt, Durant Police Reserve Captain.

On Tuesday the department expected to spend $20,000 and they’re already starting to raise money for next year.

