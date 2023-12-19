Gunter calls for a meeting in a final effort to move forward

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - Only one council member showed up to Monday’s emergency meeting, but it wasn’t enough for a quorum.

This comes after all five council members were absent to the first special meeting on Wednesday, despite their resignations not officially going into effect.

The city cannot take action on any city matters without at least three council members present.

Mayor Karen Souther wrote in a social media post that another meeting will be called on Tuesday. SHhe wrote: “If you have any influence with regard to the council members, please reach out to Patsy, Larry, Spencer and Connie and convince them to honor their oaths and appear at the meeting tomorrow, 12/19, 6:00 pm. Tomorrow is the eighth day and the last day they can legally do what’s right. If they fail to show to appoint the new members, they will effectively shut the City of Gunter down until at least April, most likely May and we will suffer irrevocable damage as a result. They are literally ushering in BNSF. They are provoking two known lawsuits against the City of Gunter. On another note, please let Cheyrl Cohagan know that you appreciate her showing up. If you were with us tonight… that’s what courage looks like and I very much appreciate her stepping up for the people of Gunter. Pray for Gunter.”

Gunter citizens are urging their city council members to do the right thing to help them get back to business.

