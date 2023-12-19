Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Gunter calls for a meeting in a final effort to move forward

Only one council member showed up to Monday’s emergency meeting, but it wasn’t enough for a quorum.
By Talaiya Munson
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - Only one council member showed up to Monday’s emergency meeting, but it wasn’t enough for a quorum.

This comes after all five council members were absent to the first special meeting on Wednesday, despite their resignations not officially going into effect.

The city cannot take action on any city matters without at least three council members present.

Mayor Karen Souther wrote in a social media post that another meeting will be called on Tuesday. SHhe wrote: “If you have any influence with regard to the council members, please reach out to Patsy, Larry, Spencer and Connie and convince them to honor their oaths and appear at the meeting tomorrow, 12/19, 6:00 pm. Tomorrow is the eighth day and the last day they can legally do what’s right. If they fail to show to appoint the new members, they will effectively shut the City of Gunter down until at least April, most likely May and we will suffer irrevocable damage as a result. They are literally ushering in BNSF. They are provoking two known lawsuits against the City of Gunter. On another note, please let Cheyrl Cohagan know that you appreciate her showing up. If you were with us tonight… that’s what courage looks like and I very much appreciate her stepping up for the people of Gunter. Pray for Gunter.”

Gunter citizens are urging their city council members to do the right thing to help them get back to business.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have been flown to the hospital after a dog attacked them in Ada.
Two sent to hospital after pitbull attack in Ada
Authorities in Bryan County arrested Allyson Byron in connection with several recent porch...
Suspected porch pirate arrested in Bryan County
An Oklahoma man was arrested for trafficking fentanyl in Garvin County.
Man arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl
Sherman Police asking for help identifying theft suspects
State and local authorities are partnering together to shut down an illegal grow operation in...
Marijuana grow shut down in Healdton, OBN says

Latest News

Only one council member showed up to Monday’s emergency meeting, but it wasn’t enough for a...
Gunter calls for a meeting in a final effort to move forward
It’s been seven weeks since Michelin announced the end of tire production at its plant in...
Ardmore task force continues to search for solutions after Michelin announcement
A Hugo car break-in ended with Gary Cook in handcuffs, facing a slew of charges including...
Man charged with kidnapping after Hugo car break-in
The Atoka County Sheriff’s Office is releasing new details about the arrest of Jin Run Zheng...
Man arrested after Atoka County drug bust