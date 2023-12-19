Lone Grove man killed in crash Monday night

MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - One man was killed in a crash Monday night on I-35 in Southern Oklahoma.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a two-vehicle crash happened near mile marker 14 in Marietta, just before 10 p.m.

Troopers said one of the drivers, Bradley Swain, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, Claude Swain, 65, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Marietta, before being flown to Medical City Denton, with internal and arm injuries.

Troopers report the condition of both drivers and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

