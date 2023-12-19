Man arrested after Atoka County drug bust

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Atoka County Sheriff’s Office is releasing new details about a major November drug bust.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies pulled over Jin Run Zheng on Highway 3.

Inside the vehicle, deputies found 68 pounds of marijuana, vials of fentanyl, and thousands in cash.

Zheng was charged with two counts of drug trafficking, and he was booked into the Atoka County Jail

On November 20th, a Deputy with the Atoka County Sheriff’s Deputy witnessed a Ford suv exit the roadway, almost striking... Posted by Atoka County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 18, 2023

