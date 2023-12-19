Wish List
Man arrested after Atoka County drug bust

The Atoka County Sheriff’s Office is releasing new details about the arrest of Jin Run Zheng after a major November drug bust.(Atoka County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Atoka County Sheriff’s Office is releasing new details about a major November drug bust.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies pulled over Jin Run Zheng on Highway 3.

Inside the vehicle, deputies found 68 pounds of marijuana, vials of fentanyl, and thousands in cash.

Zheng was charged with two counts of drug trafficking, and he was booked into the Atoka County Jail

Posted by Atoka County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 18, 2023

