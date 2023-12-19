Man arrested for burglary, evading

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police arrested a man suspected of breaking into cars.

Officers say they got a call on Monday about a suspicious person walking down the street, pulling on car door handles in the 200 block of Chisolm Trail.

When officers arrived, the suspect, identified as Nelson Briscoe, ran, getting ride of items he was carrying as he ran.

Police found Briscoe in possession of electronics taken from the cars.

Briscoe was arrested for burglary of a vehicle and evading arrest.

