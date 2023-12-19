Man charged with kidnapping after Hugo car break-in

HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - A Hugo car break-in ended with a suspect in handcuffs, facing a slew of charges including kidnapping.

Oklahoma court documents stated that Gary Cook tried to break into a car outside a home on Duke Street when the homeowner came out and tried to stop him, laying on the hood of the car.

Cook took off with the woman still on the hood before she jumped off a few blocks away.

A trooper caught and arrested him a short time later.

He faces charges including burglary, eluding, assault, and kidnapping.

Cook faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

