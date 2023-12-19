Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Man gets prison sentence for role in trafficking elephant tusks to Tyler

Dusty Caudill
Dusty Caudill(KLTV Staff - JD Conte)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and JD Conte
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An Oklahoma man charged with transporting elephant tusks to sell to an undercover federal agent in Tyler has been sentenced.

Dusty Caudill was charged in 2022 after traveling to Tyler with the intent to sell over $350 worth of elephant tusks in 2021, a violation of the Endangered Species Act. Caudill was arrested after making contact with the buyer, who was an undercover United States Fish & Wildlife special agent. Caudill pleaded guilty in federal court in Tyler in February of 2023. On Tuesday, Caudill was sentenced to 12 months in prison and three years supervised release in Judge John D. Love’s federal court.

According to an affidavit, in February 2021, Caudill and two other individuals, identified as Darryl Garcia and David Bartlett, made contact with the agent to negotiate the sale of two African elephant ivory tusks. Allegedly, Bartlett sent additional photographs and video/audio recordings to the special agent promoting the sale of the tusks the following day. 10 days later, Bartlett, and Garcia allegedly transported the tusks to Tyler with the intent to sell them to the special agent.

All three were charged with one count of conspiracy to transport wildlife in interstate commerce in violation of state law. Bartlett and Garcia are charged with an additional count of conspiracy to transport wildlife in interstate commerce in violation of state law and one count of violating the Endangered Species Act.

Garcia was sentenced to two years probation in December of 2022. Bartlett’s was sentenced to one year in jail and one year of supervised release in February of 2023.

An Oklahoma man charged with attempting to sell elephant tusks to an undercover federal agent in Tyler has been sentenced.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning on August 29th, 95-year-old Gladys Land and her 73-year-old daughter, Brenda...
Survivor of deadly Antlers home invasion shares story
One man was killed in a crash Monday night on I-35 in Southern Oklahoma.
Lone Grove man killed in crash Monday night
Mannsville Public Schools Superintendent, Brandi Price-Kelty, arrested on school grounds last...
Arrested Mannsville Public Schools Superintendent suspended with pay
Authorities in Bryan County arrested Allyson Byron in connection with several recent porch...
Suspected porch pirate arrested in Bryan County
At least three victims have come forward so far.
Doorbell camera captures Bryan Co. porch pirate

Latest News

If you’ve been hoping to get out and hunt deer, but needed an excuse, the Oklahoma Department...
"Hunters Against Hunger" program uses harvested deer to feed those in need
The shelter will help find your family the best fit.
Thinking of buying a pet for Christmas?
Umar Ali, Ayesha Ali, Zainab Ali Nazia Ali, vehicle
Missing Princeton children found safe, mother arrested, Amber alert canceled
Retired U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Dean Makemson talked with Brenda about why he loves Toys...
What Toys for Tots means to Sgt. Makemson
Retired U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Dean Makemson talked with Brenda about why he loves Toys...
What Toys for Tots means to Sgt. Makemson