More than 300K air fryers sold at Walmart, Target and Kohl’s recalled

Empower Brands is recalling two models of the Power XL Vortex dual-basket air fryer, DUAF-005...
Empower Brands is recalling two models of the Power XL Vortex dual-basket air fryer, DUAF-005 (left) and DUAF-10 (right), according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.(Empower Brands via the Consumer Product Safety Commission.)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(CNN) - More than 300,000 air fryers sold at popular retail stores are being recalled.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Empower Brands is recalling two models of their air fryers.

The agency has received more than 40 reports of the food baskets breaking apart during use, including three reports of burns. According to the alert, the plastic connector that’s used to connect the two baskets inside the units can break during use and as a result, pose a burn hazard.

The recall applies to air fryers labeled Power XL Vortex dual-basket air fryer model numbers DUAF-005 and DUAF-10.

They come in black or cinnamon colors.

The recalled air fryers were sold at popular retail stores such as Walmart, Target, and Kohl’s, between August 2021 through October of this year.

Consumers can receive a full refund by contacting Empower Brands.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

