Several “Waves” of Rain Thu-Sun

It’s a frost-free Wednesday morning in the forecast, lows in the lower 40s, mostly cloudy, southerly winds around 10 mph. Wednesday will see “variable cloudy” skies, which means some sunshine but also periods of cloudy skies, breezy and mild with highs around 63. Wednesday winds will be moderately gusty from the south at 15 to 25 mph.

A large upper-level low off of the California coast will eject an upper wave toward Texoma that arrives Thursday evening with high chances for rain and possible non-severe thunderstorms. The wave departs Friday morning and Friday’s rain chances look much lower. Meanwhile, the upper low itself begins to move eastward and will pass through Texoma skies sometime Christmas Eve, this means a second/third round of precipitation Saturday into Sunday.

A cold front passes for Christmas day, leaving us breezy and seasonably cool to try out all of those new winter clothes!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.